Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,687,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 2,958,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGSGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flat Glass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $2.68 during trading on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

