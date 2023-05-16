Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexible Solutions International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,395 shares of company stock worth $277,335 over the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

