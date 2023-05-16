Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,395 shares of company stock worth $277,335. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.