Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,451,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 10,426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,578.6 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FSUMF remained flat at $13.52 on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

