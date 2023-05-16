Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,451,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 10,426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,578.6 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FSUMF remained flat at $13.52 on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.10.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF)
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.