Frontier (FRONT) Price Down 0% This Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

