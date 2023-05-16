FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Price Performance

FRPH traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $54.13. 22,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.42 million, a PE ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 111.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

