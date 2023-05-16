Fruits Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $4.26 million and $185,150.75 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

