fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 5.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 3,303,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,773,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $518.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.30.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in fuboTV by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in fuboTV by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

