FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 72,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 408,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $965.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.68.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

