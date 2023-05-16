Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

