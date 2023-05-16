GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. GAIL has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAIL (India) (GAILF)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.