GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. GAIL has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Transmission services, Natural Gas Trading or Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other. The Transmission services segment includes natural gas and LPG.

