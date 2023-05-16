Gala Market Cap Hits $209.08 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $209.08 million and $100.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

