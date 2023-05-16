Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,684 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SRTY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. 306,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,935. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.