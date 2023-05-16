Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,150. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

