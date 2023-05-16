Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises about 2.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. 249,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

