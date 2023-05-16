Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

