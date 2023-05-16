GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Up 3.8%

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.79. 1,239,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,802,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.