Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $833.33 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $833.33 million and $1.12 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00020515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,090.16 or 1.00037303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.56467891 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,223,666.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

