Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.48

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 3983325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

