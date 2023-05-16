Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Up 10.8%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 5,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 97,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

About Genelux

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.