Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Up 10.8%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 5,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 97,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58.
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
