Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Geron by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,498,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,435,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GERN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

