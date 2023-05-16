Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.18. 23,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

