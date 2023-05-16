Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

VOX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.27. 3,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $105.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

