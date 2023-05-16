Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $209.78. The stock had a trading volume of 147,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.33 and a 200 day moving average of $233.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

