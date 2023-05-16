Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

