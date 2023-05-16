Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MSCI by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,085. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.