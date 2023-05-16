Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.65.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

