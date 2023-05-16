Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.05. 67,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

