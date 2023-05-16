Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 68,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

