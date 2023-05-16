Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

GLFGF stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Global Fashion Group has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

