GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $27.39 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
