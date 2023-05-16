GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $27.39 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

