Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Price Target Lowered to $6.30 at Citigroup

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Gogoro Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGR opened at $3.36 on Friday. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

About Gogoro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Gogoro by 79.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogoro by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.