Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 669,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,831. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Featured Articles

