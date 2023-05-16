Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 785012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

