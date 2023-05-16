Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GECCN opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.30.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes
