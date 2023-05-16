Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,150,000 after buying an additional 384,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.88.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,260.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.