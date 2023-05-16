Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $639.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $627.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $266.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

