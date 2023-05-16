Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 218,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Enerpac Tool Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

