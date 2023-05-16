Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 18,509 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Masco by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

