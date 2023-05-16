Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,040. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

MTSI stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

