Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,480 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,140 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXL stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.25. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

