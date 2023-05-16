Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,942 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

