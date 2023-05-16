Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 1,291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 on Monday. Greentown China has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Greentown China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th.

