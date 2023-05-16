Greggs (LON:GRG) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,737.50 ($34.29).

Shares of LON GRG traded down GBX 78.80 ($0.99) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,765.20 ($34.64). 138,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,365.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,752.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,560.43.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

