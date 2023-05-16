Greggs (LON:GRG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.86).

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Price Performance

GRG traded down GBX 87.52 ($1.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,756.48 ($34.53). The stock had a trading volume of 248,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,752.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,560.43. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,355.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Insider Transactions at Greggs

Greggs Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.