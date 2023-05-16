Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $16,669,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 369.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 188,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greif Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

GEF opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greif will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

