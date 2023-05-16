Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Update

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grenke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GKSGF remained flat at 35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 26.65. Grenke has a 12 month low of 21.56 and a 12 month high of 35.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKSGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Grenke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grenke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

