Grin Hits Market Cap of $4.34 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $627,213.50 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,058.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00331781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00559977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00431376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

