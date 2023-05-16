Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GROV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 65,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,320. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.