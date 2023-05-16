Guggenheim Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $50.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $40.18 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 104,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 42,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

